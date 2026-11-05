Tinubu Has No Business Remaining In Power After 2027 – Tambuwal

The former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that President Bola Tinubu has no business staying in power in 2027.

He said Tinubu has failed woefully to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Tambuwal spoke on Wednesday during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto.

He accused Tinubu of failing to fulfil promises he made ahead of the 2023 presidential election, particularly on electricity supply, security, roads and infrastructure.

“Bola Tinubu and his team have failed woefully in providing leadership for Nigeria.

“We have seen what the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done to Nigeria. When Bola Tinubu was campaigning, he promised to improve electricity supply in the country.

“Has he been able to do that? Has he done anything about insecurity in Nigeria? What about roads and infrastructure? Nothing.

“Therefore, they have no business whatsoever remaining in power. Come January 2027, by the grace of God, we shall come out and vote for Atiku Abubakar and all candidates of the ADC and remain at the polling units until the votes are counted and the results declared.

“This time around, nobody should be allowed to get away with rigging the election. We are determined to work assiduously to win this election. And nobody, but by the grace of God, will take it away from us once again,” he said.

Tambuwal said Tinubu’s supporters in northern Nigeria were focusing on his past political alliances with Atiku Abubakar in 2007, Nuhu Ribadu in 2011 and Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019, rather than highlighting his performance in office.

He questioned Tinubu’s achievements over the past three and a half years, saying Nigeria had witnessed worsening economic and security conditions.

“They are not campaigning on his scorecard. He is a sitting president. What has he done? What has he achieved in the last three and a half years? Nigeria has been retrogressing. There is a lot of hunger, a lot of poverty and a lot of killings all over Nigeria.

“So, it is not about supporting our own leaders. It is about delivering leadership to this country.

“You must accompany each and every polling unit result to the ward level, then to the local government headquarters and subsequently to the state headquarters, where they will be matched,” he said.