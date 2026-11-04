2027: ADC Inaugurates 63-Member Campaign Team, Knocks Tinubu’s Policies

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of worsening the economic hardship in Nigeria, saying the country needs committed leaders to change its situation.

The party made its position known on Wednesday during the inauguration of a 63-member campaign organisation in Cross River State ahead of the 2027 general elections, Naija News reports.

Speaking at the event in Calabar, the National Coordinator of the Atiku/Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Ekpo Okon, criticised the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, arguing that the policies had made life more difficult for Nigerians.

According to him, the inauguration marked the beginning of the party’s efforts to mobilise voters and promote its candidates ahead of the presidential and other elections scheduled for January and February 2027.

Okon urged ADC members to take their campaign to communities across the state and educate residents on the economic impact of government policies.

He also questioned how the Federal Government had spent the money saved from fuel subsidy removal, as well as funds obtained through increased borrowing.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman alleged that poor budget implementation had prevented Nigerians from enjoying the benefits of government spending.

He said, “The government has failed to demonstrate how borrowed funds and subsidy savings have translated into meaningful development.”

Okon also criticised the rising cost of university education, arguing that the introduction of student loans had further increased the financial burden on families struggling to meet their basic needs.

He called for local petroleum production to be supported through the supply of crude oil to domestic refineries at reduced rates to make petrol and other petroleum products more affordable.

“We advocate subsidising local petroleum production through crude oil supply to domestic refineries at reduced rates to make the products more affordable,” he said.

The ADC chieftain urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, insisting that Nigerians must understand the effects of government policies before deciding who to support in 2027.

Also speaking, the ADC governorship candidate in Cross River State, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, promised to move the state away from what she described as a survival-based society to one where residents can enjoy better living conditions and economic opportunities.

Toyo said the party had prepared a comprehensive manifesto centred on the needs of citizens, economic growth and strong institutions.

She explained that her proposed administration would focus on improving productivity, empowering residents and creating an environment where people could contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

The governorship candidate also criticised the use of religion in Nigerian politics, saying the ADC was more concerned about the rule of law, accountability, security, productivity and citizens’ empowerment.

She further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to deliver meaningful achievements after 12 years in power, alleging that the party had resorted to personal attacks against opposition figures instead of addressing issues affecting Nigerians.

Earlier, the Cross River State Chairman of the ADC, Godwin Effanga, described Toyo as an experienced and capable candidate who could address the state’s development challenges.

Effanga urged residents to look beyond political party affiliations and support the ADC in the 2027 governorship election.

He said the party was determined to rescue the state from what he described as poor management and called on members to begin mobilising voters at the grassroots.

The state chairman also urged party supporters to remain active throughout the election process and defend their votes, describing the 2027 elections as an opportunity to secure a better future for the next generation.