Rivers 2027: Farah Dagogo Breaks Silence On Alleged Lawsuit Against ADC

Former member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has dismissed claims that he sued the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the party’s Rivers State governorship primary.

Naija News understands that there are reports circulating on social media that he approached a court to challenge the primary and that the suit was dismissed.

However, speaking via a statement, Dagogo stated that there was no truth to the claim and described the report as false, misleading and unauthorised.

He stated that he did not brief any lawyer, depose to any affidavit or authorise any originating process against the party.

Dagogo challenged those circulating the claim to produce the suit number, court, filing date, counsel and certified true copies of any court documents.

He said the use of his name raised questions of possible impersonation and forgery, adding that he has instructed his lawyers to investigate the origin of the publication and take appropriate civil and, where applicable, criminal action against those responsible.

The former lawmaker urged the public and supporters to disregard the report and not circulate unverified claims.

He said he remained a law abiding citizen committed to due process and would not be distracted by false narratives.