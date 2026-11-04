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Rivers 2027: Farah Dagogo Breaks Silence On Alleged Lawsuit Against ADC

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By Justina Otio
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Farah Dagogo
Farah Dagogo

Key Takeaways

  • Former House of Representatives member and Rivers governorship aspirant Farah Dagogo has denied suing the African Democratic Congress over its Rivers State governorship primary.
  • Dagogo said he neither briefed a lawyer nor authorised court proceedings against the ADC, and challenged those circulating the claim to produce court documents.
  • Dagogo said he has instructed his lawyers to investigate the publication’s origin and pursue civil action and, where applicable, criminal action against those responsible.

Former member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has dismissed claims that he sued the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the party’s Rivers State governorship primary.

Naija News understands that there are reports circulating on social media that he approached a court to challenge the primary and that the suit was dismissed.

However, speaking via a statement, Dagogo stated that there was no truth to the claim and described the report as false, misleading and unauthorised.

He stated that he did not brief any lawyer, depose to any affidavit or authorise any originating process against the party.

Dagogo challenged those circulating the claim to produce the suit number, court, filing date, counsel and certified true copies of any court documents.

He said the use of his name raised questions of possible impersonation and forgery, adding that he has instructed his lawyers to investigate the origin of the publication and take appropriate civil and, where applicable, criminal action against those responsible.

The former lawmaker urged the public and supporters to disregard the report and not circulate unverified claims.

He said he remained a law abiding citizen committed to due process and would not be distracted by false narratives.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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