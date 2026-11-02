ADC Leaders Address Alleged Disagreement With Atiku Over Transport Allowances

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the South-West have pledged their support to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that some leaders of the ADC in the South-West earlier expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as the marginalisation of the party’s structure in the region by Atiku.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday the immediate past South-West Zonal Chairman of the party, Rasak Eyiowuawi, dismissed reports that party leaders were dissatisfied over the alleged failure of Atiku to provide transportation allowances to state chairmen and other officials.

Eyiowuawi, described the publication as misleading, mischievous and politically motivated.

He said the report was an attempt by a handful of individuals to create an impression of division within the party and undermine Atiku’s political standing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Let us make this absolutely clear: this is false, mischievous and a desperate attempt to create a crisis where none exists,” he declared.

He insisted that the genuine and committed ADC leadership across the South-West remained firmly behind Atiku.

“The authentic and committed ADC leadership across the South-West remains firmly behind Atiku Abubakar. We recognise his leadership, appreciate his political experience and commend his commitment to building a formidable political movement capable of rescuing Nigeria from its present challenges

“Atiku is doing well, and we have no apology for standing with him,” Eyiowuawi added.

The former zonal chairman also faulted attempts by individuals to present their personal grievances as the collective position of ADC stakeholders in the South-West.

According to him, those seeking to portray the party as divided should refrain from using the identity of the entire South-West to advance their personal political interests.

“Nobody should mistake personal bitterness for collective dissatisfaction. Nobody should use anonymous sources, sensational headlines and calculated media narratives to blackmail a presidential candidate or manufacture a false impression of rebellion within an entire geopolitical zone,” he stated.

Eyiowuawi further accused unnamed individuals of attempting to discredit the party’s presidential project and weaken confidence in its leadership.

He alleged that some of those behind the claims had lost political influence because of their own conduct and alleged anti-party activities.

“Those who could not protect the collective interest of the party when they had the opportunity should not suddenly present themselves as the defenders of its future,” he said.

Addressing the alleged disagreement over transportation allowances, Eyiowuawi maintained that genuine party concerns should be channelled through established internal mechanisms rather than amplified through anonymous media reports.

“If anybody has genuine concerns, the party has established channels for addressing them. Hiding behind anonymous allegations and running to the media to damage the image of a man aspiring to become Nigeria’s next president is neither responsible leadership nor a demonstration of loyalty to the party,” he said.