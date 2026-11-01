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Toluwanisings’ Wife Takes Decision On Burying Husband At Home

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Toluwanisings Wife
Toluwanisings Wife

Key Takeaways

  • Lanre Alewilese said Toluwanisings’ widow, Damilola Olayemi, and the singer’s father have agreed to bury him at his home in Ibadan, Oyo State.
  • The singer’s family had alleged that Olayemi opposed burial at the Ibadan residence and preferred a cemetery, while his father insisted on a home burial.
  • Alewilese described the burial dispute as a resolved misunderstanding and appealed to Nigerians to stop attacking Olayemi and allow her peace.

The widow of the late gospel singer, Toluwanisings, Damilola Olayemi, has agreed to have her husband buried at their home in Ibadan, Oyo State, following a disagreement with his family.

Naija News reports that a close associate and colleague of the late singer, Lanre Alewilese, disclosed this in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The singer’s family had, in a viral interview, alleged that the 32-year-old widow objected to plans to bury him at their Ibadan residence and preferred a cemetery.

The singer’s father had insisted that if he could not be buried at his house in Ibadan, his remains should be taken to his hometown and buried near his late mother.

The disagreement generated controversy online, with many questioning the widow’s commitment and calling for an investigation into the singer’s sudden death.

Alewilese described the dispute between the widow and her father-in-law as a misunderstanding, adding that both parties had agreed on a home burial.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop attacking the widow.

“Please for God’s sake, let peace reign. Damilola is very young for what she’s currently going through. I’m very close to the deceased; his wife is accommodating. All his band members can attest to this.

“The disagreement between Toluwanisings’ father and his widow has been resolved. What happened was just a misunderstanding. The duo have agreed to bury Toluwanisings at his house,” he said.

The gospel artiste urged fans of the late singer to show understanding.

“Please, Nigerians, let there be peace. If you truly love the singer, let his wife have peace now that his burial place has been resolved,” he added.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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