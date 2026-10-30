‘Don’t Pay’ – NDLEA Announces Drug Tests For Immigration, NSCDC, Fire Service Applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has informed applicants for recruitment into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the Ministry of Interior, that arrangements have been concluded for the conduct of the mandatory Drug Integrity Test (DIT) as part of the recruitment process.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

NDLEA stated that no payment is required from any candidate or personnel presenting for the Drug Integrity Test, as the Ministry of Interior has already made bulk payment to cover the testing of its new intakes.

It said: “All participating agencies and their personnel are advised not to make any payment to NDLEA officials, testing centres or through any other payment channel in respect of this exercise.

“To facilitate a seamless and orderly testing process, the candidates are required to access the NDLEA Drug Integrity Test portal through the designated link or access point to be provided on their respective institutional portals.

“This arrangement will enable candidates to access the NDLEA DIT platform, complete the necessary registration and documentation and proceed with the testing process without making additional payments.”

NDLEA expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Interior, saying it remains committed to ensuring a smooth, transparent and efficient implementation of the exercise.