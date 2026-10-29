Tinubu Departs Abuja For Umrah In Makkah (Video)

President Bola Tinubu left Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Umrah, also known as the lesser hajj.

Naija News reports that the presidential aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, took off at about 2.20 pm.

The governors of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Borno, Babagana Zulum; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu; Jigawa, Umar Namadi; and Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, saw the President off at the airport.

Also at the airport were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Reno Omokri, and other government officials.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced the trip in a statement on Wednesday titled, “President Tinubu departs Abuja for Makkah to pray for the nation.”

He said the visit would give the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection and prayers for the country’s peace, unity, stability, and progress.

“While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people,” the statement read.

Before his departure, Tinubu commissioned some equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The President is expected back in the country next week. The trip is Tinubu’s second Umrah since he assumed office.

He first performed the rites in November 2023, shortly after attending the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, where he also prayed for divine guidance in leading the country.

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