2027: FG Breaks Silence On Alleged Plan To Postpone Presidential Election

The presidency has dismissed allegations that it plans to postpone the January 16 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) earlier raised an alarm over an alleged plot to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the presidential election.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the council urged Tinubu to abandon any such move and called on INEC chairman Joash Amupitan to reject any instruction to change the date and immediately make any such approach public.

“The election date belongs to Nigerians. It must not be rewritten behind closed doors at the Villa,” the council said.

It said Nigerians have endured three and a half years of soaring prices, shrinking income,s and relentless hardship, insisting they must be allowed to judge the Tinubu administration at the ballot box on January 16.

“A government that has made life this difficult for Nigerians must not be allowed to postpone its day of judgment,” it said.

However, speaking to newsmen, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris described the allegation as fake news.

He said the government was unaware of any move to shift the election.

“The federal government is not planning to shift the date of the election or postpone any election. This is not in the works; the federal government is unaware of this, and this is just fake news as far as we are concerned.”