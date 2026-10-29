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2027: FG Breaks Silence On Alleged Plan To Postpone Presidential Election

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By Justina Otio
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Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

Key Takeaways

  • The presidency has dismissed allegations that the federal government plans to postpone the January 16 presidential election in 2027.
  • The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council alleged a plot to pressure INEC to shift the election and urged chairman Joash Amupitan to reject such instructions.
  • Information Minister Mohammed Idris described the allegation as fake news, saying the federal government had no postponement plan and knew of no such move.

The presidency has dismissed allegations that it plans to postpone the January 16 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) earlier raised an alarm over an alleged plot to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the presidential election.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the council urged Tinubu to abandon any such move and called on INEC chairman Joash Amupitan to reject any instruction to change the date and immediately make any such approach public.

The election date belongs to Nigerians. It must not be rewritten behind closed doors at the Villa,” the council said.

It said Nigerians have endured three and a half years of soaring prices, shrinking income,s and relentless hardship, insisting they must be allowed to judge the Tinubu administration at the ballot box on January 16.

A government that has made life this difficult for Nigerians must not be allowed to postpone its day of judgment,” it said.

However, speaking to newsmen, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris described the allegation as fake news.

He said the government was unaware of any move to shift the election.

The federal government is not planning to shift the date of the election or postpone any election. This is not in the works; the federal government is unaware of this, and this is just fake news as far as we are concerned.”

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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