Tinubu Departs Abuja For Saudi Arabia To Pray For Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah.

Umrah is a religious exercise in which Muslims visit the holy city to pray and worship Allah, Naija News reports.

According to a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday night, the trip will give the President time to pray for Nigeria and seek Allah’s guidance for the country and its people.

During his stay in Makkah, Tinubu will pray for peace, unity, stability and progress in Nigeria.

Before leaving Abuja, the President will commission some equipment bought for the Nigerian Air Force at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The equipment will support the Nigerian Air Force in carrying out its duties.

Tinubu will return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise in Saudi Arabia.

In other news, President Bola Tinubu will present the 2027 national budget estimate to the National Assembly before the end of the year 2026.

The Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Anite-Uzoka, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

She explained that the budget proposal is already being worked on and would be ready for presentation before the end of the year.