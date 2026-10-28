Tinubu Going To France, Not Makkah – Atiku

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is heading to France and not Makkah, as announced by the presidency.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, said credible intelligence available to him shows that Tinubu only used the Umrah pilgrimage announcement as a smokescreen.

He also raised questions about whether the trip is connected to the President’s health and a reported $20 billion loan request involving a French business partner.

Atiku called on the Presidency to address these concerns and disclose the President’s full itinerary.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the claims in a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu.

The statement follows the announcement on Wednesday night by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga that Tinubu will leave Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah.

He said the trip will give the President time to pray for Nigeria and seek Allah’s guidance for the country and its people.

However, Atiku insisted that the Makkah trip is a ruse and there was reason to believe President Tinubu might just make a brief appearance in Makkah before proceeding to France.

He challenged the the Presidency to release clear, current, date-stamped photographs and videos each day showing Tinubu at the Kaaba and participating in the rites of Umrah.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of using his announced Umrah pilgrimage as a smokescreen or subterfuge, saying credible intelligence available to him points to France as the President’s actual destination.

“In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said there was reason to believe President Tinubu might just make a brief appearance in Makkah before proceeding to France.

“He also raised questions about whether the trip is connected to the President’s health and a reported $20 billion loan request involving a French business partner. Atiku called on the Presidency to address these concerns and disclose the President’s full itinerary.

“Atiku said that if President Tinubu is truly traveling to pray for Nigeria, the Presidency should release clear, current, date-stamped photographs and videos each day showing him at the Kaaba and participating in the rites of Umrah. Nigerians, he said, deserve verifiable proof of the President’s presence in Makkah and a transparent account of his daily activities in the Holy Land.

“Atiku said he and other Nigerians would join President Tinubu in salat and prayers for the peace and progress of the country. He cautioned that no one should invoke the name of Almighty Allah in vain, adding that a spiritual mission undertaken on behalf of the nation must be treated with seriousness and transparency.

“He said an official trip presented as a mission for Nigeria is a matter of public interest. Nigerians are entitled to know the President’s daily engagements and how the trip is being funded. He urged the Presidency to answer these questions plainly and provide the evidence the country deserves,” Shaibu said in the statement.