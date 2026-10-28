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APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Key Takeaways

  • The All Progressives Congress has released a supplementary list of directorate heads and members for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.
  • APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru signed the list, which National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka released in a statement on Wednesday.
  • The APC said the additional appointments aim to strengthen the council’s composition and improve coordination ahead of the 2027 general election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a supplementary list which includes Directorate heads and and members for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that the supplementary list was signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and released in a statement on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the supplementary list contains additional appointments across various directorates, sectoral groups, mobilisation structures and operational units of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The APC said the expansion was part of efforts to strengthen the composition of the council and ensure effective coordination among its various components ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to preparations for the polls, saying activities were continuing towards the successful coordination of the campaign council.

Below is the full list. APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases Supplementary List

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has dismissed rumours and insinuations about details of his relationship with the Presidency.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke clarified that he has no deal to share legislative or local governments seats with Osun APC.

Naija News understands that Adeleke made the clarification amidst social media reports that the deal between the governor and the presidency include sharing of local government positions as well as those of Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly between Osun Accord and the state APC in the forthcoming elections.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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