‘APC Leaders In Imo Have Been Rejected’ – Anyanwu Tackles Uzodimma Over Rainbow Coalition

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has said the party’s alliance with the rainbow coalition will unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu made the remark in response to a warning from the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to APC members not to work with political coalitions outside the party.

Uzodimma had given the warning on Tuesday in Owerri during the inauguration of the Imo chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a group mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

“There is no rainbow coalition in Imo state,” the governor said, cautioning members of the movement against working outside the ruling party.

But in a statement issued Tuesday by his media adviser, Ikenna Onuoha, Anyanwu described the alliance between the PDP and the Rainbow Coalition as the only way to end the APC’s grip on the state.

He claimed that those opposed to the coalition feared losing their ability to manipulate elections.

Anyanwu said, “The APC in Imo State and its leaders are afraid of PDP and the Rainbow Coalition.

“Their statement during the unveiling of the Door-to-Door initiative on Tuesday, in Owerri that Rainbow coalition has no basis in the state is a testament that the party and its drivers are frustrated and confused.”

The PDP chieftain went further, likening the ruling party in the state to an incurable disease.

“Imo people are aware that APC leaders in the state have been rejected and jilted. The party is currently seen as ‘Ebola’ disease that has no cure even after being quarantined,” he said.

Anyanwu also faulted the Uzodimma administration over what he described as its failure to tackle infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic challenges in the state.

He said the government should have fixed rural roads, equipped hospitals, boosted the economy, and improved educational standards.

The PDP scribe urged the state government to resolve the strike by Imo State University lecturers, which he said had lasted three months.

He further stated, “Imo people are weary of the 3R government and their tricks.

“It is embarrassing that instead of the administration in the state apologising to Imo people for failing abysmally, the administration is busy insulting and provoking Imo people, making empty promises and creating unnecessary hunger.”

Anyanwu urged the APC-led government to accept that the state’s people were looking for an alternative in the PDP and the rainbow coalition.