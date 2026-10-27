2027: Wike Unveils Candidates Of The Rainbow Coalition In Rivers State (Full List)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, unveiled candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State for the 2027 election.

The unveiling was done at a political gathering in Rivers State, according to information made available by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Naija News reports that the unveiled list includes candidates from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It listed Ogundu Kingsley Chinda of the APC as the coalition’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, and Major Jack as his running mate.

It would be recalled that the coalition had always insisted that it would support President Bola Tinubu and work for his re-election in the 2027 election.

See the full list.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a fresh attack on opposition in some political quarters against his Rainbow Coalition.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during his media chat, said those against the coalition are baby politicians.

The former Governor of Rivers State also declared that there won’t be any confusion in the 2027 election about the coalition’s support for President Bola Tinubu.

He cited previous examples of cross-party alliances in winning elections in Nigeria.

Wike explained that he has told his supporters to back President Tinubu in the 2027 polls, but also support their own candidates in the National Assembly elections.

“Anybody who says he does not recognise the importance of Rainbow Coalition is not a politician. Anybody who said that is a baby politician. Is there any conflict? There is no conflict. How does it confuse people?” he queried.