I Am For The Fall Of Wike, That’s Why I Have Not Gone Back To Him – Ex-Rivers Commissioner

A former Rivers State commissioner and spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leloonu Nwibubasa has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike of imprisoning the destiny of millions of Rivers youth.

Naija News reports that Nwibubasa made the allegation during an appearance on Symfoni TV, where he discussed the current political landscape in Nigeria and Rivers State.

Describing himself as the weapon fashioned against the Minister, Nwibubasa stated he is determined to oppose Wike.

Speaking on why he was confident about challenging Wike in Rivers, he said, “If you read the Bible a child was taken to the temple to be dedicated, his name was Jesus and the man that was to dedicate him was called Simon and he said this child is for the rising and falling of many in Isreal.

“I am for the falling of Nyesom Wike. I am the weapon fashioned against him because that’s why I have not gone back to him like other people who worked with him and they go back to him.

“I can’t go back because I am not looking for anything else but natural comfort.

“So clearly he is one man that I will stand to speak against and ensure he doesn’t continue because he has imprisoned the destiny in millions of rivers youth, such fight is a good fight.”