‘They Made You Minister Because You Betrayed PDP’ – Rufai Oseni Blasts Wike

Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni has launched an attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, after the minister’s latest comments on the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the station’s Morning Show, Oseni took exception to Wike’s vow that President Bola Tinubu must win the FCT in 2027 and his confession that he worked to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo.

Wike said he took action in Edo because he disagreed with the state’s immediate past governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Oseni accused the former Rivers State governor of turning his back on the PDP, the party that made him a minister.

He also recalled Wike’s earlier description of the All Progressives Congress as a cancer, adding that the minister now worked closely with the ruling party.

“They made you a minister because you betrayed PDP. The same APC you called cancer and now you are in bed with cancer,” the presenter said.

The broadcaster further alleged that Wike had a habit of carrying out political manoeuvres behind the scenes, only to boast about them openly.

“With Minister Nyesom Wike, he will be the one to do it in private, and he will still be the one to come and tell us in public. That’s how he does it. Nobody will ask him, but he will think he’s bragging to us,” Oseni stated.

Oseni said it was troubling that Wike could admit that Ighodalo was a competent candidate and still work against him because of a personal feud with Obaseki.

He described the development as a sign of how far the nation’s electoral system had been degraded.

“You keep calling for a better Nigeria, but because you had a grouse with the person that brought the candidate, you were more concerned about destroying that candidate and not letting him thrive, so that a worse-off candidate would be there.

“You saw a quality candidate that can benefit people in this country, but you subjugated that candidate because of the former governor,” he said.