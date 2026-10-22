2027: What Is PDP’s Gain In This Politically Suicidal Arrangement? – Ex-Nasarawa AG Tackles Wike

Former Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yusuf Shehu Usman, has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over purported directive asking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News learnt that Wike, who has remained a prominent figure in the PDP despite his alignment with the Tinubu-led administration, reportedly urged party members to vote for the President, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in the forthcoming presidential election.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Thursday, Usman described the reported move as politically suicidal for the opposition party, questioning what the PDP would gain from supporting the APC while competing against it in state elections.

Usman also challenged the arrangement’s political rationale, asking whether APC members would reciprocate by supporting PDP candidates in state-level contests.

The former Attorney General argued that an arrangement in which PDP members support the APC at the presidential level without a corresponding commitment from the ruling party could undermine the opposition’s interests.

He further dismissed the reported strategy as unlikely to deliver meaningful benefits to the PDP.

He said, “The question is, will the APC vote for the candidates of the PDP in the state elections? If not, what is the gain for the PDP as a political party in this kind of weird and politically suicidal arrangement?

“It is, at best, a bizarre rainbow which will not make rain.”