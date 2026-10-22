2027: ‘Northerners Are With Us’ – APC Chieftain, Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has declared that Northerners are with the ruling party ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Basiru, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, described Northern Nigeria as the ruling party’s stronghold, stressing that both the region’s political elite and ordinary citizens are supporting the APC.

Expressing confidence in the APC’s prospects in the North, Basiru cited the support of prominent political figures, including former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and the establishment of a campaign office known as Arewa for Asiwaju.

He said, “The strength of the APC is in the Northern part of this country and you will see it by the grace of God when election comes in 2027. On Saturday, we had the leading lights in politics, in economy, in industry gathering together to donate a campaign office they call Arewa for Asiwaju.

“Even some who are in the opposition party have changed, people like the former governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu, now all of them are coming to join and work for the APC. The truth is that today, when you see the creme de la creme of Northern Nigeria, they are with us, you see the masses of Northern Nigeria are with us.”

Basiru also criticised opposition parties over their response to electoral defeats, saying President Bola Tinubu had emphasised the need for politicians to accept both victory and defeat.

The APC chieftain said opposition parties should learn to accept losses as part of the democratic process, adding that the ruling had experienced losses in court cases and political contests but had moved on.

He stated, “One of the things that our leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said is that anybody that wants that savour the joy of victory in a democracy must also be able to endure the pain when he loses. But in the case of Nigeria, it appears that the opposition only wants to win, they don’t want to lose. We have had our fair share of losses both in the court and in the political contests, and we have taken it, learn our lessons and moved on.”