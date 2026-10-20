‘Timi Frank Must Prove It’ – APC Denies Tinubu Govt Involvement In Plot To Kill Atiku

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has dismissed the allegation that the Nigerian Government is plotting to assassinate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, had called on the United States President Donald Trump and the international community to intervene in the alleged threats to the life of Atiku.

Frank made the request in an open letter addressed to Trump and other international leaders on Monday.

According to him, there were alleged plans to intimidate, arrest, detain or otherwise undermine Atiku’s participation in the forthcoming electoral process.

In response, the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Dele Alake, said in a statement on Tuesday that Timi Frank’s claim was false and must be proved.

The council said Atiku’s security details have not been withdrawn or compromised, stressing that the police and the Department of State Security are protecting him, contrary to the falsehood promoted by Timi Frank.

According to the council, Tinubu recently directed security agencies to reinforce and increase protection for all presidential, vice-presidential, governorship, and Deputy Governorship candidates across the country.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement by Timi Frank, a member of the African Democratic Congress, alleging that the Nigerian Government is plotting to assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the ADC.

“This is a grave allegation that Mr Frank must prove. We thus urge security agencies to invite him to substantiate the allegation, given its gravity and the urgent need to preserve life. We also urge Mr Frank not to hesitate to provide any information in his possession that will enable prompt investigation. Any credible threat to life must be treated seriously, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We categorically reject the claim that the presidency of Nigeria or the APC Campaign Council is involved in any plot to assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or any opposition figure.

“The narrative that the security personnel attached to former Vice President Atiku have been withdrawn is totally false. The former Vice President is well protected by the police and the Department of State Security. Contrary to the falsehood promoted by Timi Frank, President Tinubu recently directed security agencies to reinforce and increase protection for all presidential, vice-presidential, governorship, and Deputy Governorship candidates across the country.

“The security around the ADC Presidential candidate has never been compromised. As a former Vice President of Nigeria, he enjoys two levels of state-funded security protection. President Tinubu has increased security protection for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a Presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“President Bola Tinubu, as a statesman and an avowed democrat, recognises opposition politics as an essential part of our 27-year-old democracy. For 16 years in Nigeria, President Tinubu was the face of opposition, and he galvanised the opposition movement to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party as a governing party in Nigeria in 2015.

“Mr Frank’s claim is typical opposition rabble-rousing meant to heat the polity. Many opposition figures, including Timi Frank, have made it a habit to write open letters and tag foreign leaders and international organisations in social media posts to draw undeserved attention to themselves.

“As we go deeper into the campaign season, politicians and supporters will continue to make outlandish statements and frivolous allegations to gain political advantage.

“However, we urge candidates, political parties, and supporters to be factual and responsible in public statements and avoid utterances that can trigger avoidable tension in the polity. Let our political competition be peaceful, lawful, and focused on the big issues that matter to Nigerians, not character assassination or wild, baseless allegations.”