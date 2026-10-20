APC Bribed Our Members Who Defected To Their Party – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that some of its members who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were bribed by the ruling party.

The NDC also described the defections as good riddance to bad rubbish.

It further accused the APC of desperate, malicious tactics, including offering money and political appointments to lure politicians to defect.

Naija News reports that the position of the NDC was made known in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Director, Osa Director.

It, however, accused those who have fallen for the ‘APC bait’ of lacking values, virtues and ideological commitments.

“It has come to the attention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) that some candidates of our party have been bribed by the APC to defect to the ruling and ruinous All Progressives Congress (APC), obviously for pecuniary reasons. The NDC is fully aware of the desperate and malicious tactics of the APC, which has resorted to offering money, political appointments, and other material incentives to induce some money minded candidates of our party to jump ship and defect to its sinking fold.

“For those who have fallen for this bait, it is clear that they lack the values, virtues, and ideological commitment associated with our great party. They were never truly of us. To them, we say good riddance to bad rubbish, and we wish them luck in their political misadventures.”

The NDC disclosed that it will conduct fresh congresses to replace the defectors who were party candidates for the 2027 polls, insisting that the defections won’t affect the fortunes of the party in the 2027 general elections.

“In line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, the party will immediately conduct fresh congresses to elect credible, competent, and trustworthy candidates to replace the defectors in the affected constituencies

“We wish to reassure our teeming party members, supporters, and well-meaning Nigerians not to be perturbed by the antics of the ruling party in bribing a few of our members.

“These are the last kicks of a dying horse that has seen the handwriting on the wall of its imminent defeat.

“The NDC remains resolutely committed to its historic mission of rescuing our country from the vice grip of the buccaneers in power and giving Nigerians the good governance, security, and prosperity they so richly desire.

“A New Nigeria is POssible. We can do it!”