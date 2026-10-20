Defection Wave Hits PDP As 21 Adamawa LG Chairmen Join APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost 21 local government chairmen and 226 councillors in Adamawa State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the elected officials announced their decisions in resignation letters addressed to their respective PDP ward chairmen, with the reports emerging late on Monday, October 19, and continuing into the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Daily Post, most of the officials cited personal reasons for leaving the party, saying they had consulted their families and political associates before making the decision.

The Chairman of Demsa Local Government Area, Akham Jalo, said his decision followed consultations with his family, political associates, stakeholders and residents of the area.

Jalo explained that he decided to join the APC to support the political direction of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and attract more development to his local government.

“My decision to join the APC was informed by the need to align with the progressive vision of His Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Demsa,” he stated.

The Adamawa State APC Publicity Secretary, Victor Dogo, confirmed the development, saying all 21 local government chairmen, area development administrators and 226 councillors had joined the ruling party.

“All the 21 local government area chairmen, area development administrators and the 226 councillors in the state have moved into our party,” Dogo said.

He added that the elected officials decided to join the APC because they wanted to align with Governor Fintiri, whom he described as their political godfather.

The defection comes months after the council chairmen and councillors won their positions on the PDP platform.

They secured their party tickets ahead of the local government election held on June 13, 2026, and were inaugurated on June 15.

Their election came about four months after Fintiri left the PDP for the APC.

Since their inauguration, there had been expectations that the council officials would eventually follow the governor to the ruling party.