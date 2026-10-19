2027: Who Are You Deceiving? – ADC Fires Wike Over Meeting With Fubara

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara alongside other top political stakeholders.

Naija News reports that Wike and key stakeholders of the Rainbow Coalition met with Fubara on Sunday at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

However, details of the meetings, held behind closed doors, were not made public.

Reacting, spokesperson for the ADC in Rivers State, Chizy Enyi, in a video via his Facebook page on Monday said Wike visited Fubara to seek the support of key loyalists within the governor’s camp.

Enyi questioned why Wike was seeking support from Fubara’s loyalists despite his earlier declaration that the forthcoming election had already been won.

He said, “Nyesom Wike is now running from pillar to post meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the governor’s supporters to support him (Wike) in making President Bola Tinubu winner the election.

“Wike said he has won the election, what is the essence of meeting Governor Fubara. Wike is meeting Fubara for support and yet Fubara’s government’s scholarship to medical students in the Pamo University has been cancelled.

“I’m asking, Nyesom Wike, who are you deceiving? I wonder who you are deceiving. You are meeting Fubara for his supporters to support you and Rivers people are still suffering.

“Our Assembly members are saying that they didn’t perform well because of the fight between you and Fubara and yet you are meeting Fubara for his support.”