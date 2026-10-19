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Your Problem Is Undermining The Northerners – Baba-Ahmed Sends Warning To Tinubu, APC

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By Justina Otio
PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Key Takeaways

  • PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed accused supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the APC of underestimating Northern voters ahead of the 2027 general election.
  • In a Facebook post on Sunday, Baba-Ahmed alleged that APC supporters planned to distribute large sums of money to secure votes for Tinubu’s re-election.
  • Baba-Ahmed said financial inducements would not erase Northern voters’ grievances and warned against altering election results if they rejected Tinubu and the APC.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has accused supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of underestimating voters in Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made the claim in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He accused APC supporters of planning to distribute substantial sums of money to voters to persuade them to vote for the incumbent administration’s re-election.

Baba-Ahmed, however stated that Northerners would not forget the humiliation and disgrace that was done in Tinubu’s administration.

The PRP chairman said Northern voters would demonstrate that their voices and dignity mattered, insisting that financial inducements would not erase their grievances against the government.

He said, “Even the leaders of the war to bring back Tinubu and APC, especially the people of Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto. Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Kwara, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Nassarawa will people say? We know they will share money that has never been seen distributed in politics. Their problem is undermining the northerners. They are the ones that can sell us, let us forget the humiliation and disgrace that was done in Tinubu’s regime.

“We will show them we are also children. If we disagree with APC and Tinubu, let no one make a mistake change the election result. Those who are responsible for Tinubu and APC again, Bisimillah. Here we are, here we are. May Allah protect us from wicked people.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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