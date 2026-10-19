2027: Wike, APC Governorship Candidate, Rivers Lawmakers Meet Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday hosted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and local government chairmen in the state at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Naija News understands that the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 election in the state, Kingsley Chinda, was also part of the delegation.

This marked the first time the FCT minister had visited Fubara at his residence in Port Harcourt.

Recall that the latest meeting is coming about two weeks after Wike led members of the Rainbow Coalition in the state, including Kingsley Chinda, to meet with the governor.

Sunday’s meeting is seen as a continuation of talks between the two camps aimed at consolidating reconciliation efforts following the return of relative peace to the state.

Wike led a delegation included members of the state legislature, including the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, and the chairmen of the state’s 23 local government areas.

Although details of the meeting were not yet available, sources told The PUNCH that the engagement was aimed at building on previous discussions, strengthening reconciliation efforts and exploring ways to accommodate Fubara’s loyalists in the state’s evolving political arrangement.

Fubara and the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly had been at loggerheads for more than two years following a protracted disagreement between the governor and his predecessor, Wike.

At the height of the crisis, lawmakers made two attempts to impeach the governor before President Bola Tinubu intervened.

In October 2023, amid rising tensions between the two political camps, a section of the state House of Assembly complex along Moscow Road was bombed.

The crisis drew renewed attention from Tinubu, who declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025 for an initial period of six months.

The move led to the suspension of the governor, his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly.

Tinubu appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as administrator of the state during the period. The elected officials later returned to office.