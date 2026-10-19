Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 19th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 19th October, 2026.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of abandoning retired police officers to hunger, illness and humiliation, while serving officers draw down their pension savings to feed their families.

He demanded an immediate answer on the Police Exit Bill and an urgent salary review for serving officers, following the pay increase approved for members of the Armed Forces.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the allegation in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku promised that if the Tinubu administration does not act on the plight of retired Police officers, he would make it a priority if elected President in 2027.

The presidency has denied claims by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that President Bola Tinubu is intentionally delaying the release of Nigeria LNG (NLNG) dividend funds due to states until after the 2027 elections.

The presidency, in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Makinde’s claim is false and should be disregarded.

Naija News reports that the clarification follows the allegation by Makinde, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), that the funds would not be released until after the 2027 elections. He further claimed that the federal government had spent the money.

The Governor made the allegation while speaking on Friday at the 2027 Budget Stakeholders’ Consultative Engagement held at the Olola Ogunlana Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

However, the presidency on Sunday, said Makinde’s latest claim that the federal government is withholding the NLNG dividend windfall is false and should be disregarded.

It also urged Makinde to be more circumspect in his utterances as a public figure.

Onanuga in the statement, cautioned the Governor against making misleading claims for political reasons.

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) national chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari had reservations about Bola Tinubu becoming Nigeria’s president ahead of the 2023 general election.

Baba-Ahmed said Buhari resisted pressure from some political figures who insisted that Tinubu should emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He made the remarks at a summit organised by the Northern Elders Forum, in a video published on Symfoni’s YouTube channel on Saturday via Cable.

He also questioned Nigerians’ response to Tinubu’s presidential ambition, particularly his campaign slogan, “Emilokan”, a Yoruba expression meaning “it is my turn”.

Baba-Ahmed accused Tinubu’s administration of worsening Nigeria’s economic difficulties and failing across key areas of governance.

He described the administration as one marked by abuse, neglect and plunder, arguing that the country’s interests should take precedence over an individual’s political ambition.

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Austin Agada has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of rejecting a proposal by President Bola Tinubu concerning the re-election of incumbent party office holders in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Agada made the allegation in during an interview on African Independent Television (AIT).

According to the former party chairman, Tinubu had proposed that all serving APC officeholders in Benue State should be allowed to seek a second term without facing opposition from other aspirants during the party’s primaries.

He explained that the proposal was presented during a peace and reconciliation meeting organised to address disagreements among members of the party in the state.

Agada said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, conveyed the President’s position during the meeting and urged party members to accept the proposal.

He added that Akume encouraged the participants to support Tinubu’s position, noting that they eventually agreed to the arrangement.

However, Agada alleged that Governor Alia did not accept the proposal despite the agreement reached at the meeting.

The former APC chairman claimed that the governor subsequently supported other aspirants to challenge incumbent party officeholders who were seeking re-election.

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mani Malam Mumini, was reportedly trapped by angry youths on Sunday in Gwashi town, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state, where he had gone to sympathise with residents over a recent bandit attack.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard said the youths blocked the entrance to the town and chanted “Bamayi,” a Hausa expression meaning “We don’t want you,” while accusing the state government of failing to protect them from bandits.

The deputy governor was said to have visited the community to condole with residents after an attack by bandits in which at least nine security personnel and several civilians were killed.

Residents, who spoke with Vanguard on the telephone, said the community was angry that no government official visited or sympathised with them immediately after the attack.

They accused the state government of abandoning them in their time of grief, only to show up days after the incident.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to concentrate on responding to allegations levelled against its presidential candidate by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, rather than attacking him and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso accused the ADC Presidential Campaign Council of launching needless attacks on him, Obi and the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, the former Kano State governor faulted what he called the ADC campaign’s attempts to paint the NDC ticket as working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also accused the ADC of trying to create the impression that the NDC would pull out of the presidential race at the last minute in favour of its candidate.

According to him, the ADC campaign should rather focus its energy on clearing its candidate’s name.

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, popularly known as Brymo, has accused Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka of violence while calling on him to address the history of secret cults in Nigerian higher institutions.

Naija News reports that the singer made the allegations in a series of posts on his Instagram page.

Explaining his position, the singer said he was determined to address what he saw as the root of the problem: “I am attacking the source, and I will not stop until Christ returns.”

He argued that Black people had suffered too much for him to believe he could resolve the problems in one appearance, adding that he intended to continue speaking even when people thought he was no longer around.

Expressing his anger over what he described as the deaths of young Nigerians, the singer stated, “I will not forgive how Wole, Olusegun, and Gani Adams killed our boys.”

He went on to compare their alleged actions with those of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, claiming that the late musician protected his associates while others suffered the consequences of violence.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has spoken about the intense work ethic of actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

Naija News reports that Kosoko made this known during an interview on the African A-List podcast.

The veteran actor explained that working with Akindele can be demanding because she pays close attention to details and is willing to repeat scenes several times until she is satisfied with the outcome.

According to Kosoko, the filmmaker can shoot a particular scene as many as 15 times, a process that requires actors to remain patient and prepared to perform repeatedly.

He described Akindele as an exceptionally hardworking person whose energy is difficult to match, even for a man.

He also mentioned that she is left-handed while discussing some of the things he has observed about her.

Arsenal moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground earlier today, October 18, with substitute Noni Madueke scoring the decisive goal.

The winger scored in the second half to secure Arsenal’s sixth league win in seven matches and keep their title defence on course.

The match produced few clear chances in the opening period, with neither side managing a shot on target. It was only the second Premier League match this season to reach half-time without either goalkeeper being tested, following Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on 31 August.

Rangers International claimed a 2-0 win over Algerian champions MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta earlier today, October 18.

The Nigerian champions overcame an early red card to score twice in the closing stages, giving them a valuable advantage ahead of the return leg as they seek to reach the competition’s group stage.

Rangers goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh received a red card in the 11th minute, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for most of the encounter.

However, MC Alger also suffered a numerical setback when Oussama Benhaoua was sent off seven minutes into the second half.