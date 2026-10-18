Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 18th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 18th October, 2026.

The convener of the G100 political pressure group, Salihu Lukman, has said the opposition alliance may announce a single presidential candidate, possibly a few days before the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Lukman made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Hard Copy.

Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the effort has gone beyond the six parties currently involved.

According to him, the parties and their candidates have since taken over the process from the group.

Asked how the group would handle supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and the Kwankwasiyya movement, who have shown no sign of collapsing their structure, Lukman said a rigid position is almost like working for the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman further said Cardinal John Onaiyekan recently made the same point on Channels Television, noting that opposition candidates cannot split the vote five ways and expect one of them to defeat a ruling party.

The camp of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will lose in 12 states during the 2027 presidential election.

The APM camp insists that growing public anger over economic hardship could work against his re-election.

It listed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among the places where it believes Makinde will defeat the President, despite Tinubu’s planned visits to some of the states ahead of the election.

Makinde’s camp made its position known in a statement issued on Saturday by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, Naija News reports.

The states listed by the group are Rivers, Oyo, Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Enugu, Bauchi, Sokoto, Delta, Kano, Adamawa and Lagos.

According to the group, Tinubu’s planned visits to the states would not change voters’ minds or stop them from voting against his re-election bid.

It blamed the alleged growing opposition to the President on the economic difficulties Nigerians have faced under his administration.

The group also accused Tinubu and members of his inner circle of worsening public anger through what it described as political arrogance.

It further claimed that the administration had spent trillions of naira on wasteful programmes and projects while many Nigerians continued to struggle with the cost of living.

The group challenged Tinubu to go ahead with the planned visits and face voters in the affected states.

Renowned Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi has slammed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He questioned why there are Nigerians who still defend the incumbent government when it continuously make life miserable for the citizenry.

Naija News reports that Utomi shared his reservation in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“I find it sad to see Nigerians defend this APC government on a daily basis when all it has done is to continuously make life miserable for them,” he stated.

He questioned why citizens continue to support leaders responsible for their suffering.

Utomi recounted an encounter with a fellow who claimed it would take Nigeria another 200 years to get better, citing America as an example.

Utomi said his advocacy was not for personal gain but for future generations.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has said a good meal does not have to be costly, and one good meal is enough for the day.

Naija News reports that Kosoko spoke in an interview on the ‘Talk To B’ podcast hosted by his colleague, Biola Adebayo.

While defending President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the thespian said things are not as bad as some Nigerians claim, stressing that people should also look inward and blame traders who raise prices of goods.

Jide Kosoko admitted that many citizens were in pain but appealed to Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to complete what he started.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has stated that Nigeria’s biggest problem is poverty and not religion.

Naija News reports that Makinde stated this on Saturday in Abuja after receiving a Christian Icon Award at the Christian Association of Nigeria’s (CAN) 50th anniversary celebration.

He urged Christians to stop shunning politics and take an active role in transforming the country.

He warned that staying away from politics under the pretext that it was dirty could affect national transformation.

The governor, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), said Christians should draw lessons from biblical figures who accepted difficult assignments in pursuit of a greater purpose.

“It is typical for us to say, ‘Politics is dirty. I don’t want to be yoked with unbelievers’, and things like that. But we must look at biblical examples,” he said.

Makinde cited David, who, despite having been anointed king, served in the palace of Saul, from whom God had departed.

He said the biblical account should challenge Christians who believe they cannot serve under leaders of different religious persuasions.

Makinde urged Christians to focus on the hardship confronting Nigerians rather than allowing religious differences to define their engagement with national affairs.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) House of Representatives candidate for Surulere I Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to prevent the party from appearing on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, also the South-West Coordinator of the OK Movement, made the allegation in a video via her 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

According to Adebayo, some individuals planned to ensure the NDC would not appear on the ballot for the Surulere I Federal Constituency, stressing that a similar incident occurred during the 2023 general elections, while she was in the Labour Party.

She also called on the party’s leadership and Nigerians to take note of the alleged plot, urging them to ensure such a situation does not recur.

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could struggle to win the 2027 elections if its members fail to remain united.

The governor noted that the party’s large membership and position as ruling camp would not guarantee victory without unity and cooperation among its leaders and supporters.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa spoke on Saturday during the inauguration of the Ondo State APC Presidential Election Campaign Council, directorates and sub-committees at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, the state capital.

He urged party members to put aside their differences and work together to secure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Aiyedatiwa warned APC members against allowing internal disagreements to weaken the party, urging them to learn from the divisions that have affected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He recalled how the APC was formed in 2014 through an alliance of opposition parties, including factions of the PDP and other political groups, which came together to defeat the PDP in the 2015 general election.

According to him, the unity that brought the APC to power remains important if the party hopes to retain power in 2027.

The governor also told party members that remaining in power would help them protect their interests and meet the needs of their communities.

Also speaking at the event, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, urged APC members to intensify grassroots campaigns to secure one million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Adelami said achieving the target would require members to reach voters in every community through house-to-house visits and street campaigns.

He called on women, men, youths, elders and other groups to take part in the mobilisation exercise.

The deputy governor described Tinubu as a visionary leader who had fulfilled his promises and expressed confidence that the President would provide the resources needed for the campaign.

He also urged party members to return to their respective constituencies and begin mobilising support for the President’s re-election.

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has disclosed that he has seen politicians from different parties speak cordially when the cameras are off.

He said this while responding to backlash over a tweet advising Nigerians not to make enemies over politics.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, Dakolo sparked a debate on 𝕏 after posting, “Stop making enemies because of politics.”

Some 𝕏 users called him a “hypocrite”, questioning why Nigerians should be friends with “those who don’t put humanity first”.

Others, however, defended the tweet, describing it as an innocent opinion and well-meaning advice.

Reacting to the backlash, Dakolo warned that political loyalty divides supporters and can sometimes lead to deadly disputes, even as the politicians they support maintain cordial relationships.

The singer urged Nigerians not to make enemies over politics. He said, “Dear Nigerians, I can never be your enemy or take the side of oppressors. I’ve been in rooms with these men in politics when the cameras are off, and they are not fighting. The first time I witnessed it, I was shocked. I saw them hugging each other and asking about each other’s families, projects and businesses.

“These are the people we fight each other over and divide ourselves because of, and that’s how they win. They divide us, and we fight among ourselves. I’m not affiliated with any political party, but I’m just telling you the truth.

“They don’t fight each other when the cameras are off. So, I’m telling you not to make unnecessary enemies because of politics. People die over political fights, and later, these politicians change parties.”

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has urged men to take responsibility for their actions instead of making excuses for their failures.

Naija News reports that Uche, speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, described herself as an advocate for fairness in marriage.

The movie star also advised women in unhappy marriages to recognise their worth, prioritise self-love and walk away from relationships that no longer meet their needs.

According to Uche Ogbodo, self-awareness and self-love matter, and women should identify their non-negotiables in relationships and recognise when their needs are no longer being met.

Ogbodo also cautioned women against overlooking emotional and psychological abuse, noting that abuse was not limited to physical violence.

She added, “Abuse is not only physical. There’s mental and psychological abuse. When you start to make a woman feel less of herself, you are abusing her mentally and psychologically. You’re making her feel she’s not worth it; that your side chick is better.

“Some men are actually well-disciplined, they don’t do these things, they understand the ethics of marriage and good relationships.”

Erling Haaland scored twice to help Manchester City beat Ipswich Town 3-2, while Liverpool came back to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League action.

City had to fight back to secure all three points against the visiting team at the Etihad Stadium.

Naija News reports that Phil Foden put City ahead before Daizen Maeda responded for Ipswich shortly afterwards.

Haaland then struck twice to give City control of the game, with his second goal restoring the hosts’ advantage after Ipswich had threatened to frustrate them.

Ipswich refused to give up and reduced the deficit late in the match when Zian Flemming converted a penalty.

The goal set up a tense finish, but City held on to claim a 3-2 win and maintain their strong position near the top of the Premier League table.

The result also extended Enzo Maresca’s winning start as City manager.

Liverpool took advantage of Brentford’s disciplinary problems to complete their comeback away from home.

The Reds secured three points on Saturday after recovering from a goal down to defeat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford took the lead in the 44th minute through Keane Lewis-Potter, putting Liverpool under pressure before half-time.

However, the hosts suffered a major setback when Yehor Yarmolyuk was sent off following an incident involving Liverpool defender Jérémy Jacquet.

Liverpool made their numerical advantage count after the break, with Víctor Muñoz drawing the visitors level in the 62nd minute following a pass from Florian Wirtz.

Alexander Isak completed the comeback eight minutes later, scoring in the 70th minute after receiving an assist from Bradley Barcola.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.