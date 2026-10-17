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Haaland Scores Twice As Man City Survive Ipswich Scare, Liverpool Beat Brentford

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Manchester City Haaland Against Ipswich players
Manchester City Haaland Against Ipswich players

Key Takeaways

  • Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Ipswich Town three-2, while Liverpool came from behind to defeat Brentford two-one in Saturday’s Premier League matches.
  • Phil Foden also scored for City, who held on after Zian Flemming’s late penalty reduced Ipswich’s deficit at the Etihad Stadium.
  • Víctor Muñoz and Alexander Isak scored Liverpool’s comeback goals, ending Brentford’s unbeaten start to the campaign as the hosts finished with nine players.

Erling Haaland scored twice to help Manchester City beat Ipswich Town 3-2, while Liverpool came back to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League action.

City had to fight back to secure all three points against the visiting team at the Etihad Stadium.

Naija News reports that Phil Foden put City ahead before Daizen Maeda responded for Ipswich shortly afterwards.

Haaland then struck twice to give City control of the game, with his second goal restoring the hosts’ advantage after Ipswich had threatened to frustrate them.

Ipswich refused to give up and reduced the deficit late in the match when Zian Flemming converted a penalty.

The goal set up a tense finish, but City held on to claim a 3-2 win and maintain their strong position near the top of the Premier League table.

The result also extended Enzo Maresca’s winning start as City manager.

Liverpool Fight Back To Beat Brentford

Liverpool took advantage of Brentford’s disciplinary problems to complete their comeback away from home.

The Reds secured three points on Saturday after recovering from a goal down to defeat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford took the lead in the 44th minute through Keane Lewis-Potter, putting Liverpool under pressure before half-time.

However, the hosts suffered a major setback when Yehor Yarmolyuk was sent off following an incident involving Liverpool defender Jérémy Jacquet.

Liverpool made their numerical advantage count after the break, with Víctor Muñoz drawing the visitors level in the 62nd minute following a pass from Florian Wirtz.

Alexander Isak completed the comeback eight minutes later, scoring in the 70th minute after receiving an assist from Bradley Barcola.

Brentford’s chances of recovering from the setback suffered another blow when Vitaly Janelt was sent off late in the match, leaving the hosts with nine players.

Liverpool held on to secure the 2-1 victory, ending Brentford’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

The win also gave Liverpool a response after their previous defeat to Manchester City.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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