Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has played down the possibility of signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City, even if the Premier League club faces relegation over its ongoing financial charges case.

Hainer said the German champions already had enough attacking options and were not looking to strengthen their forward line immediately.

He made this known during an interview with German newspaper BILD on Sunday when asked whether Bayern would target the Norwegian striker if Manchester City were forced out of the Premier League.

“We have Kane, Olise, Diaz and more. We scored over 120 goals last season. So, I think we are very well equipped in attack,” Hainer said.

Bayern’s current attacking options include England captain Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, with Hainer expressing confidence in the squad’s ability to deliver goals.

However, the club president did not completely rule out the possibility of considering Haaland in the future.

“If we’re talking about the future in a few years, then there will be a new situation, and we’ll see,” he added.

Naija News reports that Manchester City continue to face scrutiny over financial charges, with severe sanctions, including possible relegation, remaining a subject of speculation pending the outcome of the case and any appeal process.

Meanwhile, senior figures in English football are concerned that Manchester City could play in next season’s Champions League even if they are relegated from the Premier League for financial breaches.

The issue centres on the possibility of Manchester City winning the Champions League, which would allow them to qualify for the following season as holders regardless of their status in the English football pyramid.

According to a BBC Sport report, there is no automatic mechanism to prevent a club from competing in a UEFA competition if it qualifies on sporting merit.

Naija News reports that an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of charges relating to the inflation of sponsorship revenue by £830 million through sham contracts, as well as concealing a further £90 million in expenses.

The commission said City would have breached the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules in all nine seasons from 2009-2010 to 2017-2018 without the alleged financial manipulation.

Manchester City have strongly denied any wrongdoing and described the outcome as a “Premier League conspiracy”. The club lodged an appeal against the verdict last week.

Senior figures are now concerned about whether City could retain their UEFA licence if the verdict is upheld and they receive a significant punishment.

One source said the issue of City’s licence “had been raised” and that a solution “would require the sort of joined up thinking that’s been a bit lacking so far”.

The Football Association issues UEFA licences, although the process is delegated to the Premier League. Licences are assessed using current information and do not take historical sanctions or breaches into account.

A club that meets all the minimum admission criteria cannot have its licence refused. The main reasons for rejection include overdue payments to other clubs or players and outstanding tax liabilities. Match-fixing convictions within the previous 10 years and certain multi-club ownership conflicts can also affect eligibility, although neither applies to City.

A source added: “licences are awarded on the basis of current financial performance, so the grounds to refuse one are unclear”.

If City’s appeal fails, the club could face severe sanctions, including a heavy points deduction, a substantial fine and transfer embargoes.

The sanctioning hearing, which will determine the punishment, has yet to be scheduled.

A points deduction could prevent Manchester City from qualifying for the Champions League through their league position, but they could still secure a place through cup competitions.

Expelling Manchester City from the Premier League immediately also remains an option.