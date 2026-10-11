Embattled Manchester City Thrash Liverpool At Anfield

Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier today, October 11, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring to hand the hosts their first defeat under manager Andoni Iraola.

Manchester City took control after Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card, allowing the visitors to exploit their numerical advantage and claim all three points in the Premier League encounter.

Naija News reports that the match also unfolded against the backdrop of controversy surrounding Manchester City’s alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with Liverpool supporters displaying a banner reading “a generation of supporters cheated” to express their frustration.

Neither side created many clear-cut chances in a subdued first half. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister attempted an overhead kick, while Gianluigi Donnarumma comfortably saved Victor Munoz’s long-range effort.

City also struggled to break through, with Alisson Becker gathering Enzo Fernandez’s shot before Cherki fired wide after a promising run down the right.

Liverpool started the second half with greater urgency and created three opportunities within five minutes. Donnarumma denied Lewis Koumas and Gravenberch before Mac Allister sent another effort narrowly wide.

Haaland missed an opportunity to put City ahead when he fired wide from Antoine Semenyo’s through ball. Liverpool’s momentum then suffered a significant setback when Gravenberch was sent off following a collision with Doku.

Manchester City capitalised on their numerical advantage as Haaland opened the scoring. Doku’s deflected cross fell into the Norwegian striker’s path, allowing him to finish first-time past Alisson.

Doku doubled the visitors’ lead six minutes later, cutting inside from the left before curling a superb right-footed effort into the top corner.

Cherki completed the scoring in the 78th minute, calmly slotting past Alisson after combining with Elliot Anderson and Joško Gvardiol in a well-worked attacking move.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca praised his players for responding to the difficult atmosphere at Anfield.

“Very difficult circumstances, difficult environment. We struggled in the first half; we were on the ball but not so much off the ball. Second half we made some adjustments, and we were much better,” he said.

Maresca also stressed the importance of handling hostile away crowds, saying: “We need to learn how to deal with the noise because the noise will be with us at all of our away games, there will be noise. We need to deal with that and make our noise. Our noise is to win games.”

On the controversy surrounding City’s financial case, he added: “I can not control things outside football, so why stress? I stress about game plan, day-by-day training sessions, but the rest it’s not in my hands.”