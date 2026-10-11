Calvin Bassey Becomes Second Nigerian To Make 100 EPL Appearances For Fulham

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has reached 100 Premier League appearances for the club in their 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, October 10.

Calvin Bassey became the 28th player to reach the milestone for Fulham and the second Nigerian to do so, following his Super Eagles teammate Alex Iwobi, who has made 103 league appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international played the full 90 minutes, making his sixth league appearance of the season.

Bassey has scored three goals and provided one assist in his 100 Premier League outings for Fulham, accumulating 8,411 minutes on the pitch. His overall record stands at 108 appearances and four goals across all competitions since joining the London club from Ajax in July 2023.

The defender previously played for Rangers and Ajax after progressing through Leicester City’s academy, making 65 appearances for the Scottish club and 39 for the Dutch side.

According to Transfermarkt, Bassey is the 17th Nigerian player to make at least 100 Premier League appearances. Iwobi leads the list with 320 outings, followed by Shola Ameobi with 299, Nwankwo Kanu with 272, Yakubu Aiyegbeni with 252 and John Obi Mikel with 249.

Other Nigerians on the list include Joseph Yobo with 228 appearances, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses with 220 each, Kelechi Iheanacho with 196, Jay-Jay Okocha with 124 and Ola Aina with 109.

However, Bassey’s personal milestone came on a disappointing afternoon for Fulham, who missed another opportunity to secure their first league victory of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon gave Fulham the lead in the 55th minute, but Ipswich fought back late in the game. Abdoul Ouattara equalised in the 88th minute before captain Dara O’Shea scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

Iwobi, who also started his sixth league match of the campaign, had been substituted for Emile Smith Rowe in the 87th minute, shortly before Ipswich completed their comeback.

The defeat leaves Fulham in the relegation zone with two points from six matches, increasing the pressure on head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.