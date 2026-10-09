Mikel Arteta Hopeful On Havertz, Konsa, Rice Ahead Of Arsenal Vs Leeds Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa and Declan Rice will be available for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United, while Christos Tzolis is set to miss several weeks with a muscle injury.

Arteta provided the update during a pre-match press conference earlier today, October 9, 2026, ahead of Arsenal’s return to Premier League action following the international break.

Havertz returned early from international duty after being withdrawn during Germany’s opening match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, while Konsa missed England’s final group match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

“With Kai because he had a muscular injury,” Arteta said. “I spoke to Jurgen [Klopp] and immediately they sent the player back, as is normal. Ezri has been carrying some issues as well, and we had good communication with the England camp about that.

“Tzolis has a muscle injury and he’s going to be out I think for a few weeks. He’s not available yet.”

The Arsenal boss added that he had maintained contact with national team managers to monitor his players’ fitness during the international break.

Rice also missed the entire break as Arsenal managed his workload following a series of minor fitness problems.

“We have to manage him because he’s had a few issues since he’s come back from the World Cup,” Arteta said. “We know the amount of games he’s played in the last three years. It was the sensible thing to do, and hopefully tomorrow he’s available.”

Arsenal have also received a boost in defence, with Ben White returning to training after a groin problem ruled him out of last month’s victory over Sunderland.

Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera have also returned to full fitness, with Arteta confirming that all three defenders are available for selection.

“They did incredibly well to be available for the Brighton game,” he said. “We decided not to use them at the end, especially in the manner that we had to play the last few minutes, but they are both available, and Ben White as well.”

Teenage midfielder Max Dowman, 16, is also available after withdrawing from England’s under-19 squad last weekend. He had featured in all three matches during the international break against the Republic of Ireland, Norway and the United States.