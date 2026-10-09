Everton Owners Explore Club Sale Less Than Two Years After Takeover

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are exploring a potential sale of the Premier League club less than two years after completing their takeover in 2024.

The American group, led by chairman Dan Friedkin, acquired Everton in a deal believed to be worth more than £400 million. TFG has now confirmed it is considering new investment options, including the sale of a controlling stake.

In a statement, the group said Everton had overcome significant financial challenges and completed the development of its new stadium, making it an appropriate time to consider the club’s next phase.

“The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest,” TFG said.

“When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch. The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

“With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton.”

TFG had promised to build a “sustainable and successful” future for Everton when it took control. However, its leadership faced scrutiny during the summer transfer window.

In September, manager David Moyes revealed that he had never met or spoken to Friedkin since returning to the club in January 2025. The Houston-based businessman leaves the day-to-day running of Everton to his son-in-law, Rishi Majithia, who works alongside chief executive Angus Kinnear.

Supporters also reacted angrily after Everton accepted a £40m bid from Nottingham Forest for England Under-19 midfielder Harrison Armstrong. The club later withdrew from the deal, but fans remained frustrated by Beto’s subsequent departure to Fiorentina.

The striker’s exit left Everton with one recognised forward, 23-year-old Frenchman Thierno Barry.

TFG said it would only consider offers from potential buyers it believed could protect Everton’s future.

“We will entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward,” the group said.