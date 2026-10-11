Premier League: Glasner Suffers Defeat On Crystal Palace Return, Hull Hold Everton

Oliver Glasner suffered a disappointing return to Crystal Palace as Nottingham Forest lost 3-1 at Selhurst Park, while Hull City fought back to draw 2-2 with Everton at the MKM Stadium.

Forest took an early lead in the third minute when Dan Ndoye finished neatly to put the visitors ahead against his former club. Glasner’s side controlled much of the first half and came close to doubling their advantage, but Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez denied Liam Delap from close range.

Palace turned the game around with two goals before half-time. Daichi Kamada equalised four minutes before the break, finishing a well-worked move to score his first Premier League goal.

Jefferson Lerma then headed the hosts into the lead deep into first-half stoppage time, leaving Forest to recover from a promising start.

Yeremy Pino extended Palace’s advantage in the second half, firing into the bottom corner to seal the victory. The goal prompted Palace supporters to taunt Glasner, who left the club at the end of last season after leading them to FA Cup and Conference League success.

Benitez made another important save late in the game to deny substitute Chris Wood and prevent Forest from mounting a comeback.

The victory lifted Palace to 12th in the Premier League table, marking their second win of the season, while Forest dropped to 14th.

Meanwhile, Hull City maintained their unbeaten home record with a 2-2 draw against Everton, thanks to Mohamed Belloumi’s late equaliser.

Hull opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Joe Gelhardt slipped the ball past Jordan Pickford after Sorba Thomas intercepted Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ misplaced pass.

Everton responded before half-time as Maitland-Niles crossed for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to head home at the back post.

The visitors completed the turnaround in the 68th minute after Thomas lost possession. Dewsbury-Hall set up Thierno Barry, who finished confidently to put Everton ahead.

Belloumi restored parity with 16 minutes remaining, firing past Pickford after Elliot Stroud’s cut-back. The Algeria international started on the bench after returning from international duty, having scored for his country on Tuesday.

Hull missed the opportunity to move into the Premier League’s top four but took their points tally to nine from six matches, with two wins and three draws.