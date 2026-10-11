Bayern Munich Director Criticises Manuel Neuer After Costly Error

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has criticised Manuel Neuer’s decision-making after the goalkeeper’s costly mistake contributed to Saturday’s 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg.

Manuel Neuer’s early error allowed Augsburg to score the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, giving the hosts an unexpected advantage and putting Bayern under immediate pressure.

Robin Fellhauer reacted quickest to the loose ball and finished to give Augsburg the lead after Neuer failed to deal with the situation cleanly.

Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Eberl said the veteran goalkeeper compounded his initial mistake by taking an unnecessary risk in an attempt to recover the situation. However, he insisted that Neuer was not solely responsible for Bayern’s disappointing performance.

“He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it and solved it too riskily,” Eberl said. “We made life difficult for ourselves with a series of mistakes. Manu is involved in that, but others are too.”

Eberl admitted that the error was surprising given Neuer’s experience and achievements throughout his career. The Bayern director also pointed out that his team created enough chances to win the match despite their defensive problems.

“We had enough chances to win the game anyway. We all know, you rarely see that from Manuel Neuer,” he added.

Reflecting on the goalkeeper’s extensive career, Eberl questioned whether Neuer had made similarly costly mistakes across his more than 800 competitive appearances.

“I don’t know his 800 or more competitive games and I don’t know if he has made bigger blunders there,” he said, reiterating his criticism of the goalkeeper’s decision-making during the incident.

The 2-2 draw denied Bayern an opportunity to strengthen their position in the Bundesliga title race, with the German champions now sitting second on the league table, two points behind first-placed Borussia Dortmund.