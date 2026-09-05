Leverkusen Boss Explains Victor Boniface’s Europa League Omission

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Carles Martinez, has explained why Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was left out of the club’s UEFA Europa League squad despite his impressive pre-season.

Boniface was omitted from the squad after a knee problem affected his fitness during pre-season preparations. Martinez said the decision was made when the 25-year-old was still struggling with pain and was some way short of full fitness, although his condition has since improved.

“Two months ago, when we started our preparations, this question was not to be expected. He wasn’t ready, he was in pain, his knee wasn’t doing so well, and physically he was very far behind,” Martinez told Kicker.

“But the good thing is that his knee is responding better. There are still occasional minor issues, but it’s much, much better. Because such a talent deserves a better year for him. And not just this year, but throughout his career.”

Martinez expects questions about Boniface’s omission to continue as the striker works towards regaining full fitness. The Leverkusen boss also made it clear that the Nigerian remains in his plans and could have an important role to play once he is ready.

“I hope you can ask me the reason for this decision every week, because Boni is getting better and better. That would be best for him and the club,” he said.

“In many games, when we need a goal, Boni is on my mind. We will help him improve, and I hope that in the coming months or at the end of the season we can say: Boni is at 100 per cent.”