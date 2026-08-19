Transfer Updates: Kane, Watkins, Zirkzee, Jackson, Zabarnyi, Others

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have stepped up their transfer interest in Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Talksport reports representatives of the 33-year-old England captain have held talks with the Saudi club.

Al-Hilal are also closing in on Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. Teamtalk reports the 29-year-old England international has agreed personal terms with the Saudi club, although no formal transfer offer has yet been submitted to Villa.

Meanwhile, Napoli are exploring Premier League options as they search for attacking reinforcements. Sky Sports News reports the Italian club have made enquiries about Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson’s £65m valuation could prove a stumbling block, while Napoli are also considering Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, who could be available for around £30m.

Zirkzee is also attracting transfer interest from Juventus as the Italian giants search for a new number nine following Dušan Vlahović’s move to Besiktas on a free transfer.

Newcastle United have opened exploratory talks with Manchester City over midfielder Nico González. The Athletic reports the Magpies are considering a move for the 24-year-old Spain international as they assess their midfield options.

Newcastle are also among the clubs interested in AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku. Foot Mercato reports Borussia Dortmund and Nkunku’s former club RB Leipzig are also pushing for the France international, although a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey is not currently being considered by the player.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi. Teamtalk reports Spurs have identified the 23-year-old Ukraine international as a possible replacement for Cristian Romero following the Argentine defender’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa have completed their transfer move for West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. BBC Sport reports the 28-year-old will initially join Villa on loan with an obligation to make the transfer permanent. The DR Congo international has also been given permission to travel to the Midlands for his medical.

Villa have also confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma and left-back Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid as Unai Emery continues to strengthen his squad.

Crystal Palace have added another young defender to their ranks after signing 19-year-old wing-back Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake. The deal was previously reported to be worth around $15m.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now a free agent after leaving Monaco. The French club agreed to terminate the 33-year-old’s contract a year early, bringing his spell in Ligue 1 to an end.

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s proposed £25.7m move for Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie is in danger of collapsing. The Daily Mail reports concerns raised during the 20-year-old France Under-21 international’s medical could derail the transfer.

Coventry City have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Tuttosport reports AC Milan rejected an £8.5m offer for the 30-year-old England midfielder.

Real Sociedad have approached West Ham over Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez. Sky Sports reports the Spanish club have made contact after Ajax cooled their interest in the 28-year-old.

Ipswich Town are also facing disappointment in the transfer market. Florian Plettenberg reports Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a second offer for Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones remains a priority target for Inter Milan. CaughtOffside reports the Italian club believe an offer of around €35m (£29m) could be enough to sign the 25-year-old England international.

Wolves have entered the transfer race for Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry. The Argus reports the 21-year-old England Under-20 international is also wanted by Rangers and former loan club Bolton Wanderers.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has attracted transfer interest from Croatia. The Daily Echo reports Dinamo Zagreb are monitoring the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international.