Terem Moffi Returns From Injury With First Bundesliga Goal

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi, scored his first Bundesliga goal for Hamburg SV on Saturday, October 10, heading home an 83rd-minute equaliser before his side completed a 3-2 comeback win over Hoffenheim.

Terem Moffi came off the bench and connected with a cross from Miro Muheim to make it 2-2. Hamburg then scored again to seal all three points in a dramatic finish.

The goal marked a significant milestone for Moffi, whose preparations for the season were disrupted by fitness problems that delayed his return to full match fitness and limited his opportunities to establish himself in the German top flight.

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin had confirmed before the match that Moffi and fellow forward Yussuf Poulsen were available for selection after returning to full training.

“Both have trained fully with the team today, and are definitely options for the squad,” Polzin said at his pre-match press conference, according to Kicker.

Moffi had made a brief appearance in Hamburg’s previous league match, a 2-1 victory over FC Köln, as he continued his recovery. However, he had yet to score since joining the German club from French side Nice earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international reportedly joined Hamburg in a deal worth around €2.5 million after his relationship with Nice deteriorated following an initially promising spell at the French club.

His preparations for the new campaign suffered further setbacks after he missed pre-season and subsequently sat out a friendly against Copenhagen during the international break because of an injury.

Naija News reports that the fitness problems also ruled him out of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, delaying his return to competitive action.