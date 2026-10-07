Super Eagles Drop Four Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped four places to 30th in the latest FIFA men’s world ranking released on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Eric Chelle’s side, who were ranked 26th before the latest update, fell to 30th with 1,567.97 points following a difficult international window.

Nigeria also dropped from fourth to sixth in Africa, with Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire now ranked ahead of the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions began the period with a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on September 25. However, they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles ended the window with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Russia in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday, October 6.

The draw provided some encouragement for Chelle’s team, but Nigeria still lost ground in the latest ranking after recording one win, one defeat and one draw during the period.

Morocco remain Africa’s highest-ranked nation in seventh place globally, while Senegal occupy 18th, Egypt 25th, Algeria 28th and Côte d’Ivoire 29th.

Spain retained the number one position globally with 2,011.57 points, ahead of Argentina, France and England. Portugal moved up to fifth, while Brazil, Morocco, Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico complete the top 10.

Norway recorded one of the biggest rises, climbing 12 places to 19th, while Switzerland moved up five places to 12th.

The next FIFA men’s world ranking is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

FIFA Top 40 Ranking As At Wednesday, October 7, 2026