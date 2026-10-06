Super Eagles Starting XI: Chelle Names Debutants Against Russia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting XI for Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 5 p.m. later today, October 6.

Naija News gathered that four Nigerian players are set to make their senior international debuts tonight. Stanley James starts in goal, while Adeoye Adewale, Alhassan Bewene, Benjamin Fredrick and Isaac James form the defensive line.

Isaac James makes his senior international debut at left-back after impressing during two seasons in the Portuguese top flight with Alverca.

Chelle has been forced to make several changes because of the absence of many regular players, giving him an opportunity to assess some of the players he could work with in his planned role as Nigeria’s U23 coach ahead of the Olympics.

Igor Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Michael Stephen and Chibuzo Nwoko will operate in midfield, with Iheanacho bringing experience to the experimental side.

Moses Simon captains the Super Eagles as Nigeria look to respond to their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their latest 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

Nigeria’s starting XI is Stanley James, Adeoye Adewale, Alhassan Bewene, Benjamin Fredrick, Isaac James, Igor Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Michael Stephen, Chibuzo Nwoko, Moses Simon, and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Russia have also named a strong starting side, with Aleksandr Maksimenko in goal and Aleksei Batrakov, Matvey Kislyak, Aleksandr Miranchuk, Ivan Oblyakov and Aleksandr Sobolev among their starters.

The Super Eagles will aim to secure a positive result against a Russia side that thrashed Namibia 6-0 in their most recent outing. Nigeria and Russia previously met in June 2025, with the teams playing out a 1-1 draw in Moscow.