Guinea-Bissau Thrash Super Eagles Of Nigeria In AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Guinea-Bissau handed Nigeria a 3-0 defeat in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash earlier today, September 29, with the Super Eagles suffering their first loss in Group L at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Franculino gave Guinea-Bissau the lead in the 15th minute after Ronaldo Nhaga set him up. Nigeria enjoyed 56 per cent possession and recorded 12 shots, with seven on target, but failed to convert their opportunities as the hosts held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Nigeria coach Éric Chelle made two changes at the start of the second half, introducing Moses Simon and Mathias Usor for Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka. The Super Eagles continued to search for an equaliser, but Guinea-Bissau extended their advantage in the 66th minute when Mama Balde finished from Mauro Rodrigues’ assist.

Chelle then brought on Tolu Arokodare, Gift Orban and Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria tried to rescue the match. Their task appeared to improve when Guinea-Bissau were reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute after Alfa Semedo was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, Nigeria could not capitalise on the numerical advantage. Alexandre Djalo sealed the victory for the hosts in the fifth minute of stoppage time, scoring from Carlos Mané Tamble’s assist to complete a 3-0 win.

The result leaves Nigeria on three points from two Group L matches, while Guinea-Bissau move top with six points after winning both games. Nigeria’s next fixture will be a friendly against Russia in Novgorod on October 6.