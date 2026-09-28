Moses Usor Names Moses Simon As Player He Wants To Emulate

Super Eagles winger Moses Usor says he wants to emulate the consistency, humility and commitment of Nigeria centurion Moses Simon as he begins his international career.

Moses Usor made his Nigeria debut in memorable fashion on Friday, September 25, scoring the winning goal in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo.

The 24-year-old LASK forward came off the bench in the second half and needed just 14 minutes to make his mark, producing a fine individual effort to complete Nigeria’s comeback after George Ilenikhena had cancelled out Ehsan Kari’s opener.

The occasion also marked a significant milestone for Simon, who became only the fifth Nigerian to reach 100 senior international appearances when he came on against Madagascar.

Usor said sharing the pitch with a player he admires made his debut even more special.

“I want to be like Moses Simon, his consistency, his humility, his commitment to the team over so many seasons,” he told Footy-Africa.

“It’s special to share the name Moses and go through this night with him. Getting to 100 caps for Nigeria is a massive achievement.

“Now it’s about work. One goal doesn’t make a career. I want to stay humble, keep learning from the senior players, and keep fighting for my shirt. I want Nigerians to know I’m here to give everything.”

Usor had previously received a Super Eagles invitation for the 2026 Unity Cup but missed the tournament due to injury.

His next opportunity came with Nigeria’s squad for their opening two 2027 AFCON qualifiers, and he immediately rewarded coach Éric Chelle’s decision with his winning goal against Madagascar.

The forward will now hope to feature when Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau in their second Group L qualifier in Bissau on Tuesday, September 29.