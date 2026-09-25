The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo earlier today, September 25.

Madagascar took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Emmanuel Kari converted Rayan Ponti’s assist. Nigeria responded in first-half stoppage time, with George Ilenikhena finishing from Alex Iwobi’s assist to restore parity before the break.

The Super Eagles continued to press after the restart and completed the comeback in the 65th minute. Moses Usor, who had replaced Samuel Chukwueze four minutes earlier, headed home from Semi Ajayi’s assist to give Nigeria the lead.

Éric Chelle made further changes as Taiwo Awoniyi and Tolu Arokodare replaced Ilenikhena and Ademola Lookman in the 69th minute. Benjamin Osayi-Samuel later replaced Ola Aina as Nigeria protected their advantage.

Nigeria dominated the match statistically, recording 22 shots compared with Madagascar’s four. The Super Eagles also had 54.6 per cent possession and 34 touches in the visitors’ penalty area, while Madagascar managed six.

The victory gives the Super Eagles three points from their opening Group L fixture. Guinea-Bissau also have three points after beating Tanzania 2-0, while Madagascar remain without a point.

Nigeria will travel to Bissau for their second Group L qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29. The match at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.