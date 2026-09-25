Tolu Arokodare Leaves Super Eagles Starting Decision To Eric Chelle

Tolu Arokodare has left the decision over who starts in attack to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria prepare to face Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Friday.

The Ajax forward is among several options available to Chelle following Victor Osimhen’s withdrawal from the squad. Osimhen, Nigeria’s leading active goalscorer, failed to recover from an injury sustained in a club game earlier this month and will miss both September qualifiers.

Chelle has called up Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi as Osimhen’s replacement, while Akor Adams and first-time invitee George Ilenikhena are also available. Nigeria will face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group L fixture on September 29.

The coach could also opt to use two strikers, having deployed Osimhen and Adams together during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Ademola Lookman operating in a creative role.

Asked whether his recent form should earn him more starts for Nigeria, Arokodare insisted that the decision belongs to Chelle and depends on the coach’s tactical approach.

“I think everyone that deserves to start should start if the coach thinks it is the right time for you to start, if the coach thinks you are the right player to start, if the coach thinks this is the right formation to play, then it should be done,” he said.

“Whoever deserves it, whoever has worked hard for it, whoever the coach feels is the right player to start should start. I do not decide, none of us decide. The coach definitely does not have, ‘this is my starting player.’ It all depends on how the game goes and how you want to approach different games, so I cannot really say.”

The 25-year-old made his Nigeria debut in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and has earned 10 caps, although he has started only once.

His club form has strengthened his case for more opportunities. Arokodare, who is on loan at Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored two minutes after coming off the bench in Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Excelsior last weekend.

However, Naija News reports that the striker has also raised concerns over his fitness after recently recovering from a fever.

“I needed this match to realise that I am not yet 100 per cent fit. I still feel weak,” he told ESPN.

Nigeria are in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania. Tanzania have already qualified automatically as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau to contest the group’s remaining qualification place.