Chelle Speaks On Osimhen, Yusuf, Dele-Bashiru’s Absence In Super Eagles Vs Madagascar Clash

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained the absence of Victor Osimhen, Alhassan Yusuf and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

The three players will miss today’s Group L clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo after suffering injuries.

Chelle confirmed their unavailability to reporters on Thursday evening but insisted their absence would not affect Nigeria’s chances against Madagascar.

“We have a lot of injured players. Victor Osimhen, Alhassan Yusuf and Dele-Bashiru, but it’s not a problem for us,” Chelle said.

The Franco-Malian coach expects a difficult encounter against Madagascar and recalled the Barea’s 2-0 win over Nigeria at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

“We are ready; it will be difficult because Madagascar is a big team. It will be a fight; they defeated Nigeria in 2019,” he added.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will kick off their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Madagascar at 5pm later today, September 25, with Chelle urging his players to start strong.

The Super Eagles are in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania, who have automatic qualification as one of the tournament’s co-hosts.

Nigeria will travel to Bissau next Tuesday to face Guinea-Bissau in their second qualifying fixture.

Chelle has stressed the importance of collecting maximum points from the opening game as Nigeria seek to secure their place at next year’s tournament.

“We have to show everyone from Day One that we want it, and the only way to do that is to go for it with our hearts, and refuse to slow down at any point. We must go for the points without any hesitation,” he said.

With Osimhen unavailable, Chelle has Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams and George Ilenikhena as attacking options for the Madagascar clash.