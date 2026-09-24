George Ilenikhena Eager To Make Super Eagles Debut Against Madagascar

George Ilenikhena is eager to make his Super Eagles debut after receiving his first invitation to the Nigeria senior national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The 20-year-old Al-Ittihad striker received his maiden call-up from head coach Éric Chelle as Nigeria prepare to begin their qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Speaking at a media parley in Uyo, Ilenikhena described his invitation as a major honour and expressed his pride at joining the three-time African champions.

“It is an honour to be here. I am proud and happy to be part of this big national team, and for me, it’s a big deal,” he said.

“I am just 20 years old, and I am here with big and already accomplished players.”

Ilenikhena, who joined the squad on Tuesday, also praised the atmosphere within the team and said he had quickly settled in with his new teammates.

“The team spirit is very good. I just arrived yesterday (Tuesday), and I can see that everyone is together like a big family, and that’s very good.”

The striker is now hoping to make his first appearance for Nigeria when they face Madagascar in Uyo. He said he is ready to contribute whenever Chelle gives him the opportunity.

“I am very excited. I will give my best, like always. I will give my best when the coach puts me on the pitch and help the team in the best way I can,” Ilenikhena added.

“We are ready and excited to play this first game, and we are preparing in the best way to win on Friday.”