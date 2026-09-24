NFF Set To Honour Moses Simon For 100th Super Eagles Appearance

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will honour Moses Simon if the winger makes his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles against Madagascar on Friday, September 24.

The Super Eagles will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with Simon one appearance away from reaching the milestone.

The 31-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015 in an international friendly against Uganda. He replaced Anthony Ujah in the 59th minute of the encounter.

Simon has since become a regular member of the national team and has made 99 appearances for the three-time African champions. He has scored 11 goals during his international career.

The Paris FC winger has featured in 64 competitive matches and 35 friendlies for Nigeria. He has also played 23 matches at the AFCON finals and made 22 appearances in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez expects Madagascar to provide a difficult test when both teams meet in Uyo.

Fernandez told Football Fans Tribe: “Look, I am expecting Madagascar to be a very strong team and I feel like they are going to have a lot of resilience and energy; that’s something we are going to need to match and show our quality by matching their energy.”

Nigeria have faced Madagascar five times in senior men’s international football, winning three, losing one and drawing one.

After Friday’s fixture, the Super Eagles will face Guinea-Bissau in their second 2027 AFCON qualifying match on Tuesday.