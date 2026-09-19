NFF Denies Falconets Training Boycott Ahead Of Colombia Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports claiming that the Falconets are planning to boycott training ahead of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Colombia.

Reports had suggested that the players were considering refusing to train ahead of the crucial fixture. However, the NFF described the reports as false and insisted that the team remained focused on their campaign in Poland.

“Reports in a section of the media that the Falconets are planning to boycott training are an absolute falsehood,” the NFF stated.

“The girls are now heading to training for their last session before tomorrow’s match against Colombia.”

Naija News reports that the Falconets reached the quarter-finals after defeating England 3-0 in the Round of 16. They will face Colombia at Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Łódź at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Meanwhile, head coach Moses Aduku believes several members of his squad have the potential to progress to the senior national team, the Super Falcons, following their impressive campaign.

Captain Christianah Uzoma played a key role in the victory over England, saving Rachel Maltby’s penalty in the 33rd minute to help Nigeria secure a place in the last eight.

Nigeria have also impressed in attack, with Winner Onajite David and Ramotalahi Kareem scoring three goals each at the tournament. Janet Akekoromowei, Tosin Rafiu and Rebecca Adegbemile have contributed two goals apiece.

Aduku said the U-20 World Cup provides an important platform for the players to develop and prepare for a future transition to the senior national team.

“I think the girls are doing well. We need to do more,” Aduku told FIFA.

“There is going to be a transition to the senior national team from this junior side. So they really need to apply themselves. This is just the platform.”