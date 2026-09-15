Falconets Arrive In Poland Ahead Of England Round Of 16 Clash

The Falconets of Nigeria have arrived in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, ahead of their Round of 16 clash with England at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The last-16 encounter will take place at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm Nigeria time. Moses Aduku’s side booked their place in the knockout stage after thrashing New Caledonia 10-1 in their final group fixture at the weekend.

The Falconets opened their campaign against Spain and China in Sosnowiec before travelling to Lodz for their final group game against tournament debutants New Caledonia.

Naija News reports that the Falconets finished second in their group with four points from three matches after losing to Spain, drawing with China and beating New Caledonia. England also finished second in Group B with four points, behind group winners Brazil.

The Young Lionesses were level with Canada on points, goal difference and goals scored, but advanced to the last 16.

England now stand between the Falconets and a place in the quarter-finals, with Nigeria the only African side remaining in the competition after Tanzania, Ghana and the Benin Republic were eliminated.

Aduku’s team will take confidence from their emphatic win over New Caledonia as they prepare for another difficult test in Bielsko-Biala. Nigeria also has a positive history against England at this level, having beaten the Young Lionesses 2-1 in their Group C meeting at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada. Loveth Ayila and Asisat Oshoala scored for the Falconets in that encounter.