2026 U-20 World Cup: Falconets Face Crucial China Clash After Spain Defeat

The Falconets of Nigeria suffered a disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after losing 2-0 to Spain in their opening Group F match at the Arena Sosnowiec in Poland on Monday.

Spain took the lead in the 13th minute through Marisa García, who capitalised on Nigeria’s defensive lapse. The Falconets struggled to create clear chances as Spain maintained control and limited their attacking threat. Alba Cerrato then doubled Spain’s advantage in the 73rd minute to secure all three points.

Nigeria made two changes at half-time, introducing Tumininu Adeshina and Folajomi Olabiyi as they looked for a way back into the contest. Further substitutions followed in the second half, but the Falconets could not find a breakthrough against a well-organised Spanish defence.

The defeat leaves Nigeria third in Group F without a point, behind China PR and Spain, who both have three points. China lead the group on goal difference after beating New Caledonia by five goals, while Spain occupy second place with a two-goal advantage.

The Falconets will face China PR in their second group game on September 10, with the result likely to have a major impact on their qualification hopes. A win would take Nigeria to three points and put them back in contention for a place in the Round of 16.

A draw would give the Falconets their first point but increase the pressure ahead of their final group match against New Caledonia. Another defeat would leave Nigeria with a difficult path to qualification.

The top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the Round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams will also advance.