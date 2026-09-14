Falconets Of Nigeria Set For England Clash After 10-1 Win

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, have reached the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after thrashing New Caledonia 10-1 in their final Group F match in Poland on Sunday.

Ramotalahi Kareem, who scored a hat-trick and won the Player of the Match award, said the Falconets are ready for their knockout-stage clash with England on Thursday. Nigeria had picked up just one point from their opening two matches after losing 2-0 to Spain and drawing 0-0 with China PR.

The Falconets dominated from the start at Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łódź, with Kareem opening the scoring from the penalty spot after Tosin Rafiu won a penalty following a strong run. Rebecca Adegbemile and Janet Akekoromowei then added headers before Kareem scored her second to put Nigeria firmly in control.

Onajite David took centre stage after the break, scoring three goals in the 60th, 75th and stoppage-time minutes. Kareem completed her hat-trick, while Adegbemile scored her second and Rafiu added a stunning effort from outside the box.

New Caledonia pulled one back through Joceline Kourevi in the 89th minute, but Nigeria continued to push forward, with David completing her hat-trick in added time.

The victory lifted Nigeria to four points and secured second place in Group F behind Spain, who finished top after defeating China 3-1. The 10-1 win also gave the Falconets a major boost in goal difference and secured their place in the knockout stage.

The Falconets will face Group E winners England on Thursday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

In the other Round of 16 fixtures, Brazil will face the USA, Argentina will take on Korea Republic, Italy will meet China and Spain will play Portugal on Wednesday.

On Thursday, France will face Canada, Japan will meet North Korea, while hosts Poland will play Colombia.