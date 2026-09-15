FIFA, CAF Begin Assessment Of NFF Leadership Crisis, Electoral Process

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials have begun assessing the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications of the crisis within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The assessment began on Monday in Abuja during a meeting between the FIFA and CAF delegation, National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko and members of the NFF’s federating units at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The delegation includes FIFA Member Association Governance Services team lead Ahmed Harraz, FIFA Head of Member Association Governance Rolf Tanner, FIFA Regional Office for West Africa lead El Hadj Wack Diop and CAF Legal Manager Nnaemeka Olu.

Dikko first met with the FIFA and CAF representatives and briefed them on the government’s proposed sports-sector reform agenda before other members of the NFF Congress joined the engagement.

The officials are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the mass resignation of NFF president Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and other board members on August 27.

The resignations came amid growing scrutiny of the performances of Nigeria’s national and youth teams, particularly the failure of the senior men’s and women’s teams to qualify for their respective World Cups.

The assessment will also cover the NFF statutes, the federation’s electoral process, the composition of the Congress, plans to restructure its governance and a new timetable for an elective congress.

The role of the Nigerian government in the affairs of the federation is also expected to form part of the discussions, as stakeholders continue to call for a more inclusive NFF structure.

FIFA and CAF are expected to engage relevant stakeholders as they seek to establish a lawful and acceptable route towards restoring a functioning NFF Congress and resolving the federation’s leadership crisis.

The crisis has repeatedly generated controversy around NFF elections, making the statutes and electoral framework key areas of concern for stakeholders.

Last week, FIFA said it had not reached any decision despite receiving various communications from stakeholders in Nigeria, stressing that the assessment would have to be completed before any recommendations were made to its decision-making bodies.

“The mission will allow FIFA and CAF to better understand the circumstances surrounding the recent developments within the NFF, the views of the various stakeholders and any issues that may require further consideration under the applicable FIFA, CAF and NFF regulatory framework,” FIFA said in a letter sent to the NFF last week.

“Following completion of this assessment process, FIFA and CAF will determine whether any recommendations or proposals should be submitted to the competent decision-making bodies within FIFA and CAF in accordance with their respective Statutes and regulations.

“Until such time, the outcome of the assessment remains open, and no assumptions should be made as to any action that FIFA and CAF may or may not take.”